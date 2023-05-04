All songs in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

As we’ve come to expect from the film series that freshened up the MCU’s tone in a big way, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 delivers a wide array of absolute banger tunes for not only us as the audience to enjoy, but also for its cast of characters to jam to while they kick some villainous butt and take names.

In case you’re looking to round out your Guardians of the Galaxy Spotify playlist (or cassette tapes, if you’re that cool), we’ve come up with a spoiler-free list of all the music that James Gunn’s threequel contains. Of course, if you’d rather go in blind and enjoy the surprise, then avert your eyes. But, if you’ve just left the theater and are wondering what was playing over your favorite scene from the film, then welcome!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 tracklist

While the above playlist can get you started, without further ado, below is a list of every single song is played throughout the film, and that is listed in the credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

Creep (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead

Crazy on You – Heart

Since You Been Gone – Rainbow

In the Meantime – Spacehog

Reasons – Earth, Wind & Fire

Do You Realize?? – The Flaming Lips

We Care A Lot – Faith ‘No More

Koinu No Carnival (From “Minute Waltz) – EHAMIC

I’m Always Chasing Rainbows – Alice Cooper

San Francisco – The Mowgli’s

Poor Girl – X

This Is The Day – The The

No Sleep Till Brooklyn – Beastie Boys

Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

I Will Dare – The Replacements

Come And Get Your Love – Redbone

Badlands – Bruce Springsteen

Now you’ve got a list of all the tunes it’s time to add your favorites into your playlists and get jamming while you wait for your chance to see the film. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available in theaters on May 5.