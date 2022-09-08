All the new footage in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version’, revealed

The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version.

Sony has decided to take another bite at the apple with the uber-successful Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Jon Watts-directed movie was released at the end of 2021 to high critical and box-office acclaim, and nine months after it was first released Sony has put the film back in theaters, but this time with more footage. The cut which is dubbed Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version started rolling out to theaters on August 31, 2022, with a staggered global release.

The new version of the film boasts a total of 11 minutes of new footage. Let’s take a look at everything that was retrieved from the cutting room floor that made up the Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version.

Andrew Garfield feels the love

Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version opens with a recorded message from the three actors who play Spider-Man / Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. They spend their short appearance thanking the audience for making the movie as successful as it was. Holland and Maguire then tell Garfield that they love him, referencing a scene in the movie where Garfield’s Spider-Man tells the other two that he loves them and they respond with an awkward thank you. It is similar to the clip above, except they were not in the same room.

Peter Parker’s interrogation extended

While the original cut of the film had Peter, MJ (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon), and May (Marisa Tomei) all having similarly timed interrogations, both Peter’s and May’s interrogations in this extended version are a little more fleshed out. As a result Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed) receives more screen time in this version, as he was the one interrogating both of them. Quite comedically, he frustratingly questions Peter about the ‘Night Monkey’, the name given to Spider-Man’s international variant in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In Peter’s interrogation, Agent Cleary brings up how Spider-Man climbed the Washington Monument, which was seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as the Staten Island Ferry which was ripped in half. He also brings up Peter’s time in Europe in Far From Home and why Peter has a penchant for destroying landmarks. Later on in the film before the fight at the Statue of Liberty, J. Jonah Jameson (J.K Simmons) also references this.

May’s interrogation brings up an interesting points that was not touched upon in the first theatrical version, but totally makes sense for her character. Cleary makes reference to the fact that this is not the only time Aunt May had been in trouble with the law and that she had been arrested before, implying multiple arrests. She also argues with him in this version more than she did in the original.

Harry… no, not Osborn, Holland

A scene that Tom Holland had talked about in the press tours when he was promoting the original release of the film is in this version. In an interview with Graham Norton (which you can see above), Holland mentioned that his brother Harry was in a scene where he played a criminal and he had to be suspended upside down as Peter webbed him up. The scene actually adds an interesting element to the film, as it is an example of Peter taking care of street-level crime after his identity is made public.

Multiple New York citizens confront Peter as he is taking care of the criminal, with an older woman telling him to stop what he’s doing as he is “only a child”. Other citizens come to his Peter’s defense, and they all argue amongst each other. Towards the end of the scene, someone throws green paint on Peter’s costume, the same green paint which is later shown from the perspective of an onlooker in the original cut. The paint causes Peter to turn his costume inside out when he faces Electro (Jamie Foxx) later in the film.

More of J. Jonah Jameson

Several new scenes and cutaways are shown of J. Jonah Jameson, including one scene where we get a look at his low rent set up. Another scene shows how Jameson’s popularity has exploded because of his unmasking of Spider-Man. We also get a scene where Jameson narrates Peter’s return to school.

Peter’s first day at school

Peter’s first day back at school is easily where they cut most of the 11 minutes of footage. It begins in the same way, with Peter’s teachers greeting him before he walks down the hall amidst a crowd of students where one of his classmates says that they used to be lab partners. There is also a scene at the gym where students and Coach Wilson (Hannibal Burgess) goad Peter into climbing up a wall, after which someone yells out “freak.”

Betty Brant, star reporter

Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) gets much more screen time in the extended cut of the film. She interviews Mr. Harrington (Martin Starr) who talks about his ex-wife; Coach Wilson, who talks about how much he hates his job; and Mr. Dell (J. B. Smoove), who talks about how he would have redesigned the Spider-Man outfit.

She also interviews the students, asking Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) why she was not mentioned in his book. Flash mentions that the name Spider-Man was his idea and that he was tossing around Arachno-Kid before settling on the name. Betty also asks him what he would say to the people who don’t think he and Spider-Man are friends, to which he gives a fake YouTuber apology. Ned’s interview is easily the most awkward as the pair used to date and Betty asks him about what an appropriate text message to send to your ex would be. The last interview is with Peter himself, to who Betty asks what he would say to the spider who gave him his powers, to which he replies with “thanks”, but she awkwardly tries to spin his answer.

The Sanctorum in the Sanctum Sanctorum

The scene where Peter invites MJ and Ned to set up in the undercroft of the Sanctum Sanctorum is extended in this cut. In a montage set to song “Monster Mash”, Ned walks around the undercroft and while he is setting up/wandering around he continually knocks things over. They do find a curious model of the Sanctum, which had a mini Doctor Strange in the window, moving away from it when they spotted him.

Jonah actually does some reporting

This very short scene takes place after Peter has the fight with Electro destroying and subsequently repairing the power lines. Jonah interviews someone who works for the electricity company, who accurately depicts what happened in the fight, although Jonah is skeptical about the source’s reliability. This scene takes place right before he promotes his supplements which was in the original cut of the film.

Elevator music and the return of Matt Murdock

Once Peter and May decide to take the villains to Happy’s (JOn Favreau) apartment to cure them, there is a quick scene of all of them in an elevator before opening the front door. The film cuts to Happy who is in a room being questioned by Damage Control and he is represented by Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). Murdock only had one scene in the original film so his reappearance here was a welcome one, especially when he tells Happy to stop sweating.

More of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

There are a few extra lines and extended scenes given to the other two Peter Parkers in the film, starting when Maguire’s Parker enters and Ned says, “He’s just a guy,” to which Maguire’s Peter responds with “Ouch” and Ned says “No offense.” Then, before Garfield’s Parker cracks Maguire’s back, the pair talk about the things they wish they had done differently. We also see a little bit of Garfield’s more clingy side, saying that all three of them should hang out and that if they are not killed, they should exchange numbers.

There is even an extended version of their conversation about Maguire Peter’s webs, with Garfield’s Parker asking to see his holes. When they are talking about the villains they have faced, Maguire’s Peter points out how casually they’re talking about the fantastical situations they have been in, ending the extra footage of the Peter Parkers.

A new post-credits scene

A lenthy post-credits scene takes the place of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer which was tacked on to the end of the original release. The scene is another segment of Betty’s Corner, Betty Brant’s school program, celebrating the graduation of the Midtown students. She goes through the photos and memories of their time at Midtown High, including photos from Homecoming and Far From Home. The montage goes through the Blip, and it even has Liz in it from Homecoming. Not included are any photos are Peter Parker, since Doctor Strange made the world forget who Parker was at the conclusion of No Way Home.

Of course, there might be stray lines in some scenes that we have missed, or just not commented on. To see those moments, watch Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version while it is in theaters now, as it might just be a better version of the movie you loved back in December.