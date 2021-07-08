All Upcoming Phase Four MCU Release Dates

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to begin its fourth phase’s film run after the conclusion of the Infinity Saga in Avengers: Endgame.

Phase Three started with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and included 2018’s breakout hit Black Panther. Originally slated to be a part of Phase Four, Spider-Man: Far From Home capped off Marvel’s Phase Three by introducing a powerful extraterrestrial foe for Marvel’s heroes to face off against.

Last year’s WandaVision kicked off Phase Four for TV viewers, but with Black Widow launching July 9, Marvel’s next phase will officially hit the silver screen and bring about a roster of exciting new releases, including a new Guardians of the Galaxy.

If it feels like Phase Four is off to a slow start, you’re not wrong. By this time in 2021, we were supposed to be much further into Marvel’s storyline. However, as with many things, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the MCU’s filmmaking process, and Marvel chose to move their release schedule back a year instead.

It’s not all bad news though, as we now have an updated map of everything coming in Phase Four and when we can expect to see it. Read on for the full release schedule.

Here are the most important dates to remember for Marvel’s Phase Four

Here’s the full list of Phase Four releases, including films and TV series.

WandaVision – Jan. 15 to March 5, 2021 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – March 19 to April 23, 2021 Loki – June 9 to present Black Widow – July 9, 2021 What If…? – August 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Sept. 3, 2021 Eternals – Nov. 5, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home – Dec. 17, 2021 Ms. Marvel – Second half of 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8, 2022 The Marvels – Nov. 11, 2022 Moon Knight – 2022 She-Hulk – 2022 Secret Invasion – 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Feb. 17, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 – May 5, 2023 Fantastic Four – TBD Blade – TBD Ironheart – TBD Armor Wars – TBD I Am Groot – TBD

What are the upcoming Phase Four MCU films?

Black Widow – July 9, 2021

Originally set for release in 2020, Black Widow will finally be available to watch on July 9. This story concludes Black Widow’s saga by delving into her past history as an ex-KGB spy. The film will have both a cinematic release in some regions, while others can catch it on Disney+ as part of Marvel’s premiere movie access on the same day.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Sept. 3, 2021

A new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces the master of unarmed combat Shang-Chi. Like Black Widow, Shang-Chi will be forced to face his past as he grapples with the Ten Rings terrorist organization and his family’s connection to the group. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set for release on Sept. 3, so expect more news as the summer continues.

Eternals – Nov. 5, 2021

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the ancient Eternals alien race emerges among humanity and reunites to protect mankind from the Eternals’ mortal enemy, the Deviants. Eternals introduces a new roster of superheroes to the MCU and features some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, such as Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, and Richard Madden. You can check out the film in cinemas on Nov. 5.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Dec. 17, 2021

The next film in Spider-Man’s story, No Way Home, picks up from Phase Three and promises to wrap up an explosive start for MCU’s 2021 releases. Rumors abound that characters from previous Spider-Man films may appear, including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from Sony’s Spider-Man 2. However, not a lot has been officially confirmed. Marvel fans will get all the answers when Spider-Man: No Way Home drops on Dec. 17.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022

The first Marvel film set for release in 2022 is the long-awaited sequel to Doctor Strange. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange has a visit from a member of his past as he grapples with the Time Stone. After the events of the Disney+ show WandaVision, it’s no secret that we can expect Scarlett Witch to show up for this multiverse-bending sequel. Expect more news as March 2022 nears.

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022

Now paired up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder continues the space-based adventure that began with Thor: Ragnarok. Being such a long way from its release, not a whole lot else is known about the plot of Love and Thunder, although fans can expect Natalie Portman to return as Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8, 2022

After the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa, the sequel to Black Panther will likely see someone take up the mantle as the leader of Wakanda. Right now, it isn’t clear exactly who that person will be, let alone what fans can expect when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever emerges. Expect Lupita Nyong’o returning as Nakia and Danai Guria as Okoye.

The Marvels – Nov. 11, 2022

The sequel to 2019’s Captian Marvel remains a mystery. We do, however, have a date that fans can see the film in cinemas: Nov. 11, 2022. Brie Larson stars once again as Captain Marvel, as does Iman Vellani in her cinematic debut as Ms. Marvel.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Feb. 17, 2023

Phase Four breaks into 2023 with a new Ant-Man film. Being a fresh announcement with a long release window, there isn’t much information quite yet on what this Ant-Man and the Wasp film will be about. But with a name like Quantumania, we can expect more time in the Quantum Realm in this sequel.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 – May 5, 2023

2023 will also bring MCU fans the much-anticipated third Guardians of the Galaxy sequel. Given its place after Thor: Love and Thunder, expect May’s Thor release to set the stage for the third volume’s action.

Fantastic 4, Blade, and more?

In Marvel’s May 2021 Phase Four announcement, the company briefly teased a new Fantastic Four film title card. A reboot has reportedly been planned, but as for casting, production, or synopsis, that remains a mystery. So fans will have to keep their fingers crossed for future confirmation.

Alongside Fantastic Four, a new Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali in the titular role is reportedly underway, as are a number of upcoming MCU television series, including I Am Groot, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and more. Expect more announcements as Phase Four’s first few films start rolling out to theaters and Disney+.