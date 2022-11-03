‘Almost Famous’ director wants to craft an MCU film with Dua Lipa as an obscure X-Men character

While fans wait for the X-Men to make their official debut in the MCU, some heavyweight filmmakers are spitballing ideas for the more unknown heroes from the superhero group to the franchise. Cameron Crowe, known for his work in Almost Famous and We Bought A Zoo, has his eyes set on Dua Lipa to join the Marvel film franchise as part of the the X-Men team.

Crowe told interviewers from Rolling Stone that he’d love to bring Dazzler into the MCU. He wants to create a solo superhero film about the obscure X-Men character, and has his eyes set on Dua Lipa to play the role. Crowe admitted that he really isn’t familiar on who Dazzler is in the Marvel comics, but he’s nonetheless expressed enthusiasm in making it happen.

“Throw me a Dazzler movie! Let’s do it! No, but I will be today! Who should play Dazzler? I can see you have an idea for this. I’m feeling Dua Lipa for this. Tomorrow I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I’ve been thinking about Dua for Dazzler, you know, I’ve been thinking about this for a while.’ And giving you no credit. No, no, I think it’s cool. Doing a movie like that could be a blast. You can have character development and all that deep stuff and also have spectacle. You can do it. And it’s heading there, clearly.”

There hasn’t been a release date revealed for the X-Men to arrive in the MCU as of yet, but multiple films and shows including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, and Deadpool 3 have been slowly setting up for the mutants’ eventual appearance.

Dazzler, aka Alison Blaire, is a mutant with the ability to turn sound into beams of energy. She had a double life of being both a superhero and a singer, and would use her powers during her performances. While she isn’t officially part of the MCU, Dazzler had a brief appearance in the 2019 film Dark Phoenix, played by Halston Sage.