We can all agree that the heroes of the MCU are perfectly cast, but the process of finding the right person to embody each of these iconic Marvel characters could’ve easily led to different outcomes. On other Earths out there in the multiverse, Robert Downey Jr. isn’t Iron Man and Chris Evans isn’t Captain America. It’s hard for us to picture that ourselves, though. Or actually, maybe it isn’t, thanks to this epic alternate poster for Avengers: Endgame which showcases those actors who were nearly in the MCU.

Created by digital artist ApexForm, the impressive piece recasts many of the galaxy’s greatest defenders with those who are known to have narrowly missed out on the chance to play these parts. Let’s run through who we’ve got here. From top to bottom: Tom Cruise as Tony Stark, John Krasinski as Steve Rogers, Daniel Craig as Hawkeye, Joaquin Phoenix as Doctor Strange, Emily Blunt as Black Widow, Timothee Chalamet as Spider-Man, Zachary Levi as Star-Lord, Michael B. Jordan as Falcon and Amanda Seyfried as Gamora.

Of course, some characters aren’t able to be replaced in this poster due to their masks or animal nature, so let’s all just imagine that under the Ant-Man and Wasp helmets there’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rashida Jones (both of whom were in the running) and War Machine is still played by Terrence Howard. And while we’re at it, let’s pretend Damion Poitier retained the part of Thanos after The Avengers and Rocket Raccoon is voiced by Adam Sandler (who was considered).

Alternate Avengers: Endgame Poster Showcases The Actors Who Were Nearly In The MCU 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Some of the actors on this poster ultimately ended up in the MCU in different roles, of course. Levi was Fandral in Thor: The Dark World, for instance, while Jordan earned acclaim as Killmonger in Black Panther. Everyone hopes that real-life husband and wife Krasinski and Blunt will end up playing Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman as well. Meanwhile, Phoenix switched sides and eventually played the Joker for DC.

Avengers: Endgame would’ve been a much different movie with these guys in the roles, but would any of them have been better than what we got? Let us know if you think so in the comments section.