‘Am I OK?’ is no longer okay after Timothée Chalamet slashes its chances of being #1 on Max

For a few short days, Dakota Johnson was the Queen of Max. Her 2022 comedy-drama Am I OK? topped the charts of the streaming giant but has now been knocked from its crown thanks to an altogether sandier proposition led by Timothée Chalamet,

We’re talking Zendaya, we’re talking Josh Brolin, we’re talking a whole lot of giant worms and spice-based goodness. Yup, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two has knocked Madame Web herself down to the second spot.

Let’s face it, this is hardly surprising given the rapturous critical and audience reaction to the sci-fi sequel, which seems destined to go down as one of 2024’s best movies. So, just as Paul Atreides has reconquered Arrakis, Timothée Chalamet has done the same on Max.

The rest of the top 10 comprises newer films like Trolls Band Together, The Exorcist: Believer, and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part One, which currently sit in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

It’s possible the Dune franchise’s chart dominance on Max is here to stay. Later this year we’ll get the original series Dune: Prophecy, which Warner Bros. is hoping will be the sci-fi counterpart to Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. The show is set 10,000 years before House Atreides arrived on Arrakis and tells the story of Valya and Tula Harkonnen, who establish the sect known as Bene Gesserit.

More on that as we hear it, but for now let’s just raise a glass of hallucinogenic worm juice to Timothée Chalamet. Here’s hoping the whole galactic jihad thing works out for him.

