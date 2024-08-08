Image Credit: Disney
Matt Walsh attends the cast screening of "Terror On The Prairie" at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 on June 13, 2022 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Daily Wire)
Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Daily Wire
Category:
Movies

‘Am I Racist?’ release date confirmed

Possibly this question may have already been answered.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 07:47 am

Controversial right-wing political activist, author, podcaster, and columnist Matt Walsh is most famous for hosting The Matt Walsh Show on the conservative website The Daily Wire, for whom he also starred in the online documentary What Is a Woman?

Recommended Videos

What Is a Woman? is a critically acclaimed documentary movie about gender and transgender issues. It was made in opposition to what Walsh calls “gender ideology.”

Now, Walsh is starring in a new documentary movie for The Daily Wire called Am I Racist? In the film, in addition to asking people the eponymous question, Walsh transforms himself into a certified diversity, equity, and inclusion expert. He goes deep undercover in an attempt to prove it’s profit, not principle, that drives people fighting against racism.

But when is this documentary coming?

When is Am I Racist? released?

As the trailer suggests, Am I Racist? will be released in theaters on September 13, 2024, and will undoubtedly end up on The Daily Wire’s website and YouTube soon after. It will be rated PG-13 because it contains strong language, mature thematic material, some sexual references, and footage of people smoking.

In the meantime, over on X, Walsh is griping about the “DEI Olympics,” accusing Kamala Harris of “sleeping her way to the top” (which would be impressive if it were true!), and saying the “third world is bringing chaos and disorder to previously civilized places,” all of which would suggest you probably don’t need to see the movie to answer the titular question.

So yeah, we can’t wait to hear what this guy has to say about racism. We’re sure he’ll crack the case!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
