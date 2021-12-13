Amazing ‘Sonic 2’ pixel art has fans hyped for upcoming sequel

A Reddit user has made some an astonishing pixel art animation in the wake of Sonic 2‘s first trailer release.

Reddit is so often home to brilliant artists and their amazing art, and user /u/Zu1994 is no exception, with the talented Redditor making a lovingly bit of animation featuring Sonic, Dr. Eggman, and Tails.

The looping animation serves as a beautiful love letter to the franchise and perfectly captures the spirit of the original Sonic games and their art style.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to be a big movie as far as video game flicks go, with Sonic the Hedgehog widely hailed as the best video game adaptation of all time (albeit with low standards across the genre). The sequel has a great opportunity to build up the genre’s waning reputation and get fans excited for upcoming adaptations like the new Halo series and the Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg-led Uncharted.

With the star power of James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey, this movie is seriously going for the jugular. The first film has a 63% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which in the category of video game movies basically makes it Citizen Kane.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is due for release on April 8, 2022, and the hype is definitely building.