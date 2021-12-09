‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ star reacts to Electro’s return in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Forget what they say about too many supervillains spoiling a superhero movie. This month’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to feature the return of five fan-favorite foes from the franchise’s past. Namely, Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church, possibly) from the Sam Raimi trilogy and Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans, maybe) from the Amazing Spider-Man duology.

That’s not quite the Sinister Six line-up fans were expecting, but it seems the group may have another team member with them in spirit. Foxx shared a post promoting the incoming threequel on his Instagram recently, and he received a comment from an old co-star. In response to Foxx’s use of the hashtag #whoyouwit?, The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Dane DeHaan commented “Wit you, duh” followed by a series of demonic smile emojis.

DeHaan appeared in TASM2 alongside Foxx as Harry Osborn, Peter’s childhood best friend who hoped to use Spider-Man’s blood to cure the rare genetic disease that killed his father, Norman. Instead, it accelerated it and Harry was transformed into the Green Goblin. The sequel’s big climax saw Harry and Electro team up to take on the wallcrawler, so that’s what DeHaan is alluding to when he says it’s obvious he’s on Foxx’s side.

With one multiversal Osborn already on board for No Way Home, it seems unlikely that the Webbverse Goblin Jr. is set to show up. As per the original plan, though, DeHaan and Foxx would’ve got to star opposite each other again in Sony’s Sinister Six spinoff movie, which ended up scrapped when Spidey was folded into the MCU. Maybe there’s another universe out there where the film got made.

But, here in this one, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters from Dec. 17 in the US.