Amazon Pays Big Bucks To Land New Sci-Fi Thriller From TRON: Ares Director

At the moment, Garth Davis is best known as the director of Best Picture-nominated drama Lion, or for his work on acclaimed TV series Top of the Lake. However, his next two projects will see him immerse himself in the world of high concept sci-fi, where he’s being backed by two of the most powerful companies on the planet.

In August of last year, it was announced that Davis would helm TRON: Ares with Jared Leto in the lead role, but the big-budget Disney blockbuster might have to wait. As per Deadline, Amazon has shelled out upwards of $30 million to secure high concept thriller Foe, which already has a pair of hugely talented stars locked in.

Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan, who is still somehow only 27 years old, will headline the project opposite Emmy-nominated Normal People star Paul Mescal. Aaron Pierre is also on board, and he’s having quite the year after appearing in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old and replacing John Boyega in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge.

Foe is set in the near future when corporations and environmental decay continue to ruin the world. Mescal’s Junior and Ronan’s Hen have been married for seven years and live an isolated life on their farm when Pierre’s mysterious stranger shows up to tell them that the husband has been randomly selected to visit an experimental space station, but a shocking surprise lays in wait for his loyal wife.

Shooting is set to kick off early next year in Australia, and Amazon must have really seen something in Foe to fork over more than $30 million to ensure it winds up on the outfit’s streaming service.