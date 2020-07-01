Amazon Prime Added 29 New Movies Today To Kick Off July

It’s a brand new month, and though it might seem like all hope is lost for 2020, at least streaming services have kept us occupied with plenty of stuff to watch. And like most platforms, Amazon Prime is dropping a ton of new movies on day one of July so that you can fill up your list and stay glued to your television. Not every flick releasing today is a winner, but you’re likely to find at least a handful of things you’re going to be dying to see.

For starters, Buried is an underrated Ryan Reynolds thriller launching on the service today, and if you can manage to sit through an hour and a half of a film that takes place entirely within a coffin, you’ll find a hell of a riveting experience. This extraordinarily tense film tells the story of an American civilian truck driver who is captured by terrorists and wakes up buried under the ground with nothing but a lighter and a cellphone. It’s 95 minutes that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat if you can handle it, and you can also catch it on Hulu if you prefer.

Also, you can check out Spanglish, an often forgotten comedy-drama from 2004 starring Adam Sandler. The actor turns in a more serious role here as he grapples with love and language barriers on his journey to figure out this crazy little thing called life, and though it’s neither his funniest nor his most dramatic film, it’s well worth a few hours of your time.

A few other must-watch flicks include Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects, compelling thriller Panic Room, and Seth Rogen and James Franco’s team-up Pineapple Express.

Here’s the full list of movies launching on Amazon Prime today:

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

The Bounty (1984)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Iron Eagle IV — On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

That’ll do it for all of the movies launching on Amazon Prime on July 1st, but there are plenty more drops headed to the service throughout the month. And as always, keep it tuned here for more updates on what’s coming to all of the major streaming platforms in the future.