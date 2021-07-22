Amazon Prime Announces Over 70 New Movies/TV Shows For August

Amazon Prime Video has announced the bumper-load of new titles that are coming its way in August. Subscribers can look forward to over 70 fresh movies and TV shows, in total. Most of those are the ton of classic films added to the platform at the beginning of the month, but there’s also a range of must-see original content due over the following weeks.

First of all, August 1st delivers enough legendary works of cinema to keep you going throughout the rest of the month. James Cameron’s Aliens is among the haul, as is Steven Spielberg’s immortal Jaws, along with its not-as-good sequels, Jaws 2/3/The Revenge, to complete the franchise. Speaking of Spielberg, Catch Me If You Can is likewise going up the same day. Plus, Alien fans will also want to revisit the first two Predators movies.

The first notable original to arrive in August is Val, the autobiographical documentary film from former superstar Val Kilmer, which follows the Batman Forever star’s life and career, from childhood to the present-day. Catch it from the 6th. A week later, season 2 of Modern Love debuts on the 13th. The romcom anthology series initially premiered in 2019, and now it’s back with eight more episodes featuring the likes of Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund and Minnie Driver.

The biggest new movie on Amazon in August has to be off-beat musical Annette, coming on the 20th. Star Wars‘ Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star as an unlikely couple – a provocative stand-up comic and a world-famous opera singer – whose lives are turned upside down when their first child is born with a unique gift. It was a big hit at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and has been met with rave reviews.

Here’s the full list of everything on its way to Amazon Prime in August.

August 1

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)

In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)

The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

August 6

*Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 13

*EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)

Series

*Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

August 16

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

August 17

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 20

*Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

August 27

The Courier (2021)

*Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)

