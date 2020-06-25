Amazon Prime Has Some Great Horror Movies Coming In July

Amazon Prime might often be seen as the inferior cousin of Netflix, but that doesn’t mean that its content is any less worth looking out for, and next month a number of horror movies will be available for your viewing pleasure. Below, we’ve chosen a few highlights and if you’re a fan of the genre, you’d be wise to seek them out.

Anaconda follows a documentary film crew traveling the Amazon river, who pick up an unstable hunter determined to trap a giant specimen of the titular snake, only for it to soon become unclear if the man or beast is the more dangerous one. In the 20+ years since the film was released, it’s attained cult classic status and spawned a series of sequels each more gloriously preposterous than the last.

To begin with, Bug seems like just another entertainingly terrible creature feature with over-the-top acting from people menaced by a species of mutant cockroaches with the ability to start fires, but eventually morphs into a character study of a scientist descending into madness in his attempts to understand the infestation.

Hollow Man is another take on H.G. Wells’ classic novel The Invisible Man, but few adaptations come more trashy than this one. It retains the central premise of a scientist developing an invisibility serum that gradually drives him insane, but he doesn’t do much more with the power than stalk and assault women.

The Devil’s Rejects is Rob Zombie’s follow-up to his directorial debut House of 1000 Corpses, seeing three surviving members of the murderous Firefly clan go on the run, leaving a trail of sadism and suffering in their wake.

The Eye, a Hollywood remake of the Hong Kong ghost story of the same name, follows a blind violinist whose sight is restored through a cornea transplant. Soon after, she begins seeing dead people and having visions of people burning to death, and investigates the source of her new and terrifying abilities.

The Eye 2 is the sequel to the original version of the film mentioned above, and is a standalone story that sees a woman become tormented by a ghost after a suicide attempt, believing the spirit wants to harm her unborn baby.

Horror movies come in a variety of enjoyable flavors, and this selection of monsters, madness, murder and melodrama that Amazon Prime is bringing us more than proves that.