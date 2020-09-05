Amber Heard Is Now Countersuing Johnny Depp For $100 Million

There are three things in this life that are seemingly guaranteed: death, taxes and the fact that the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will never, ever end. No matter how badly we want it to.

Indeed, the former couple have been at each other’s throats for what feels like forever now, with so many claims, accusations and stories being flung around that it’s near impossible to keep track of who did what, who said what and who’s right and who’s wrong.

Frankly, neither of them are squeaky clean in all this and just when you thought it might be coming to an end soon, Heard is now countersuing Depp for $100 million. The Aquaman actress is accusing her ex of running a “smear campaign” to ruin her life and is seeking damages.

She claims that his US lawsuit continues his “abuse and harassment,” while also accusing him once more of “rampant physical violence.”

“Not content to let the jury decide this lawsuit, Mr. Depp and/or his agents acting on his behalf have orchestrated a false and defamatory smear campaign,” the counterclaim alleged. [He created] “dozens if not hundreds” [of bots and] “social media accounts created specifically for the purpose of targeting her,” the filing said. “These accounts are designed to damage Ms. Heard and her livelihood without being directly traceable to Mr. Depp. “This stream of false and defamatory accusations against Ms. Heard is all an attempt to ruin her life and career, simply because she was a victim of domestic abuse and violence at the hands of Mr. Depp, and had the audacity and temerity to finally come forward to end” it, her filing claims.

Admittedly, it’s getting a bit exhausting trying to keep up with everything that’s going on between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and it’s probably safe to say that most people would just love to see this nonsense end and for both parties to get on with their careers and revive their reputations, as they’ve both taken a hit.

Reportedly, they’re each still attached to their respective franchise at Warner Bros. – Fantastic Beasts and Aquaman – but if this drags out much longer or gets even uglier, that could easily change. For now, though, we’ll just have to sit back and watch as the two Hollywood stars continue their messy legal proceedings.