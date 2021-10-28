Amber Heard Proves She “Red-dy” To Play Mera In Aquaman 2

Amber Heard is ready to reprise Mera of Atlantis once again. The headline-attracting actress will appear in the upcoming DCEU film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and she just shared a photo on Instagram giving fans a sneak peek at how she might look.

Heard appears in the photo with Mera’s signature ruby-red hair and a smoldering look exuding some “queen of the ocean” vibes. She posted the photo with the caption “red-dy” and it’s not hard to picture her ruling over everything the ocean touches.

The actress portrayed Mera in the first Aquaman movie and had a cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as well.

Heard has been active on social media in the past few months, sharing videos and pictures of herself working out, ostensibly preparing for the movie. She’s a popular figure on Instagram and has more than 4 million followers.

Here’s the post:

Heard is also a very controversial figure due to her previous marriage to actor Johnny Depp and the subsequent fallout from their divorce. In 2020, audio recordings emerged that made it seem like she was abusive in the relationship.

This led to a campaign to remove her from the film but Aquaman producer Peter Safran said “I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure” about removing her.

“You gotta do what’s best for the movie,” he said. “We felt that if it’s James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

Heard dismissed the campaign, saying it was a calculated move involving money and not a legitimate movement.

“Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality…Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release on December 16, 2022.