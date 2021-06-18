Amber Heard Reportedly Wants A Cameo In The Flash Movie

The Flash is gearing up to be an unmissable movie for superhero fans as it’s set to bring the DCEU into alignment with the wider DC multiverse. Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne will return opposite Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster, for example, but so will Michael Keaton, reprising his version of the Dark Knight for the first time in 30 years. Sasha Calle is also boarding the franchise as Supergirl, with director Andy Muschietti just revealing our first look at the Girl of Steel’s super suit.

It’s currently unclear which other faces from the DCEU or DC’s past could appear alongside these cast members, but we can rest assured that there will be many more popping up for fan-pleasing cameos. The film is supposed to be a loose adaption of Flashpoint, after all. Speaking of which, there is one franchise star who’s apparently keen to show up in the film. Aquaman‘s Amber Heard is reportedly pushing to get herself a small part as Mera in The Flash.

This new rumor comes from insider Daniel Richtman. Beyond that factoid, we don’t know any other details, but it’s worth noting that this isn’t the craziest suggestion from Heard as Mera does have a role to play in the comic book Flashpoint. In the darker Flashpoint timeline, Atlantis and Themyscira are at war. Why? Because Wonder Woman, who’s much more merciless in this reality, beheaded Aquaman’s queen.

First Concept Art From The Flash Revealed At DC FanDome 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Gal Gadot has been rumored to be in with a shot of playing an evil Diana Prince in this flick, so it’s feasible that this storyline could play out on screen. It’s hard to imagine Heard pushing to join the movie just so her character can be killed off, however, so it’s possible the Justice League actress is hoping to turn up in a completely different – less violent – capacity.

The Flash is filming now ahead of its release in November 2022. Heard, meanwhile, is preparing to reprise Mera in Aquaman 2, which we’re pretty sure starts shooting soon. Both productions are based in the UK, which would make a crossover easier to pull off.