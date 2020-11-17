Amber Heard Reportedly Eyed For Black Cat Role In Sony’s Marvel Universe

Since making her comic book debut in 1979, Black Cat has become an integral feature of Spider-Man’s supporting cast and has frequently switched allegiances between being a friend and foe to the web-slinging superhero, as well as an occasional love interest. Despite arguably being the third highest-profile female character in the Spidey mythos behind Mary Jane Watson and Aunt May, Felicia Hardy has never been give a fair shake of the stick on the big screen so far.

Anne Hathaway was set to play the role in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 before the project was ultimately abandoned, while Rogue One star Felicity Jones was introduced as Felicia in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with the intention of establishing her costumed alter ego in future installments before Sony’s second franchise also fell apart.

The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Blythewood was once set to helm team-up movie Silver & Black before that too fell by the wayside, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Jared Leto’s Joker would be getting a new look in Zack Snyder’s Justice League before it was officially revealed by the director himself – that Amber Heard is reportedly eying the part of Black Cat in Sony’s SPUoMC.

We learned the other day that the internet’s least favorite actress was actively pursuing a role in both the MCU and Sony’s Marvel universe, and our intel claims that Felicia Hardy is the character she wants to play in the latter franchise. Whether it ends up happening or not is up for debate, given that Heard is still in the midst of an online firestorm and the last we heard, Silver & Black was still on the cards as a potential TV series. But again, she’s held talks with both Sony and Marvel Studios about potential roles in their respective cinematic universes and for the former, we’re told that the part that was discussed was Black Cat.

Tell us, though, do you think Amber Heard would be a good choice to bring the character to life? Let us know down below.