Amber Heard Reportedly Getting Salary Raise For Aquaman 2

In 99% of cases, any actor or actress that stars in a major box office success in any genre is going to see a substantial improvement in their salary for a sequel, with bonuses and back-end profit participation deals typically where most of the money comes from. The most famous example is Robert Downey Jr., who was paid $500,000 for headlining Iron Man, but when the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned out to be a critical and commercial smash hit, his basic rate for Iron Man 2 was bumped up to $10 million.

Meanwhile, fans were furious at reports that Gal Gadot made $300,000 for Wonder Woman, especially when Henry Cavill was estimated to have earned $14 million from Man of Steel, but everyone settled down after it was confirmed that both DCEU headliners received the same upfront salary. In fact, Gadot even wound up walking away with a heftier pay packet after her blockbuster pulled in bigger box office numbers, while she’s reported to have almost doubled that figure for the sequel.

The point is, blockbuster franchises always pay the best, which is why so many talents are desperate to sign up, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Amber Head will be getting a pay rise for Aquaman 2. While a glance at the internet would make it clear that a lot of people don’t believe she’s deserving of a single cent, the 34 year-old was nonetheless the female lead in the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made.

Leading man Jason Momoa pocketed roughly $14 million for playing Arthur Curry, with Heard said to have made half of that figure. Richtman doesn’t say exactly how much the actress will get for Aquaman 2, but we’d imagine her salary will be nudged closer towards the $10 million mark, which is no doubt going to ignite even more furious responses from her army of detractors.