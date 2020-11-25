Amber Heard Reportedly Talking With Margot Robbie For Pirates Of The Caribbean Role

Johnny Depp’s loyal army of fans continue to defend their hero at every turn, with nobody safe from the fury of the online masses should they dare to speak ill of the fallen star. The latest target of the internet’s ire is Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot of all things, with Depp loyalists ordering yet another boycott of Warner Bros. and demanding that the creative team apologize for a throwaway visual gag, one that caused members of the voice cast to receive abuse on social media even though they didn’t have a clue what was going on.

Having been dropped from both the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises, Warner Bros. are not very popular in the eyes of Depp fans at the moment, especially with Amber Heard still set to return for the studio’s Aquaman 2 and sounding very excited at the prospect. The petition to have her fired has raced past a million signatures, but the executives show absolutely no signs of budging from their stance, and at this point, it seems difficult to imagine how the 57 year-old actor’s supporters could become even more enraged.

Well, what about the idea of Amber Heard starring in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie? That’s what Daniel Richtman is claiming, after the insider offered up on his Patreon page that the 34 year-old has spoken to Margot Robbie about a potential role in the upcoming spinoff that’s said to have an abundance of girl power.

While it’s unclear if the actress has had talks with the studio just yet about it, or if she’s only discussed it with the Birds of Prey star at this stage, booting Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean and then drafting Heard in to sail the seven seas instead would no doubt send the internet into a fit of rage. That being said, in the eyes of the law, Amber is technically the victim here and if WB is willing to have her headline a major blockbuster, what’s to say that Disney won’t do the same?