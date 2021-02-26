Amber Heard Reportedly In Talks To Cameo In The Flash

Johnny Depp’s supporters found themselves disappointed earlier this week when the rumors that Amber Heard had been fired from Aquaman 2 were swiftly debunked by a number of outlets. Not only that, but the next legal battle between the ex-spouses has been delayed until 2022, so by the time they step back into the courtroom, Heard will have already wrapped shooting on the DCEU sequel.

Her increased involvement in Zack Snyder’s Justice League has so far failed to generate any of the backlash that greets the mere mention of her name on most corners of the internet, but announcing her for the cast of any subsequent comic book blockbusters probably will. Indeed, the Snyder Cut gets a pass because it’s taken three and a half years to even reach this point, and the additional screen time will only amount to a glorified cameo anyway, but the actress still remains under contract with the franchise, at least for the time being.

In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Ben Affleck would be returning in the movie long before it was confirmed – that Heard is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. about a brief appearance in The Flash, which is finally set to get underway after suffering through a series of behind the scenes setbacks.

While we can’t confirm how she’ll factor into the story, the multiversal premise of the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut means that nothing is off limits, and perhaps Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen will find himself visiting an alternate version of Atlantis that didn’t sink to the depths of the ocean. In any case, now that the cast is finally starting to come together, it shouldn’t be too long until more concrete details surrounding The Flash begin to arrive.