Amber Heard Reportedly Thinks WB Is Spreading Rumors About Her Firing From Aquaman 2

The long feud between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp has certainly been a bitter one, at least when seen through the media attention on both actors’ personal lives. While it seemed that Heard’s role in the upcoming Aquaman 2 was confirmed, recent reports are suggesting that this may not be the case. All of these stories must be frustrating for her, too, as she reportedly believes that Warner Bros. is behind the rumors.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Heard thinks that WB are spreading false reports to put pressure on her to resign, rather than sacking her, as the news of her being fired will show her that the public aren’t on her side. If true, this would be a pretty low move from the company, especially since they’ve defended the star in the past after the initial court battle with Depp reached its verdict last year.

In any case, here’s what Richtman said on his Patreon account:

“Amber Heard thinks WB is spreading rumors about her firing from Aquaman 2 to pressure her to leave on her own to show her people want her gone.”

The most recent reports that Heard failed a physical for Aquaman 2 may, then, be a way for her employer to justify a controversial decision and open the door for a recasting. However, it’s difficult to see the actress not having a strong contract in place that prevents this. In previous months, Heard has managed to downplay the online petitions and general vitriol sent her way, but having to deal with an underhanded studio tactic would be another story altogether.

Of course, these are serious allegations, and until something official comes out, or the actress starts shooting Aquaman 2, which is set to go before cameras this summer, it’s best to be cautious with this news. The spotlight on Heard and Depp’s case, which is only going to continue as trials are delayed and more details are leaked to the press, will not make it easy for either to endear themselves to producers. But given that Amber still appears to be in contention for multiple high-profile roles, it’d be a surprise to see her get pushed out of Aquaman 2.