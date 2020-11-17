Amber Heard Says She’s Super Excited To Film Aquaman 2

Aquaman was a bonafide hit, exceeding critical and box office expectations and positively cleaning up internationally. Now, Aquaman 2 is in the pipeline and expected to shoot in early 2021. The majority of the cast will be back, though as yet, we don’t have much of an idea of what the titular hero is going to be dealing with next. But there’s one aspect of the movie that’s had tongues wagging: Amber Heard returning to play Mera.

Ever since the messy legal feud began between the actress and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the battle lines have been starkly defined: Depp’s fans say Heard is an abuser and Heard’s fans say Depp is an abuser. Each feels certain that they’re in the right and the former’s supporters even have very vocal online campaigns to give the actress the boot and recast Mera, or else they’re threatening to lead a high-profile boycott of the movie.

But the scales tipped dramatically in favor of Amber earlier this month when a judge ruled that her allegations of abuse are credible (and that a British newspaper was within their rights to call Johnny a “wife beater”). Now, Depp has been booted off Fantastic Beasts 3 and we’ve heard that Warner Bros. want to expand Heard’s part in Aquaman 2 as they see her as a victim.

In an interview with EW, the actress confirmed that she’s still returning for the sequel and said that she can’t wait to put some of this behind her and get back on set, stating:

“I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back. I’m so excited to film that.”

She also dismissed the online scuttlebutt about her role being recast, explaining:

“Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”

You can next see Heard in CBS’ new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, where she’ll be playing survivor Nadine Cross. The limited miniseries begins airing on December 17th. Aquaman 2, meanwhile, is currently scheduled for release in December 2022.