Amber Heard’s New Movie Flops, Has Only Earned $36,000 So Far

Even if you completely ignore all of the rumor, speculation, backlash, bile and vitriol pointed in the direction of her personal life, which is admittedly difficult when there’s simply so much of it, Amber Heard hasn’t been having the greatest of times onscreen since she played the female lead in Aquaman, which made over $1.1 billion at the box office to go down in the history books as the biggest DC adaptation ever.

Admittedly, her entire filmography in that time extends to two movies, a streaming exclusive and a TV show, but it still doesn’t make for great reading. Even Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was instantly beloved among fans, saw the actress come under fire for the bizarre and ultimately misguided decision to give Mera a British accent for whatever reason, something she was clearly incapable of pulling off.

Additionally, mystery thriller London Fields was dumped into cinemas five years after shooting wrapped, during which time the director sued the producers for fraud, while Heard was also the subject of a $10 million lawsuit for a film that by all accounts is terrible, boasting the unwanted distinction of a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Her latest, Gully, at least fared a little better, but critics still bashed the drama heavily. Having initially premiered in April 2019, the Coronavirus pandemic saw it shelved for over two years, and since finally scoring a big-screen release two and a half weeks ago, it’s only managed to bring in a paltry $36,000 globally and has never played in more than 100 theaters at one time. At least Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be guaranteed to bring Amber Heard some success, then, following a string of duds.