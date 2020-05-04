AMC Airing Halloween Movie Marathon All Day Today

If you’re a diehard horror fan and aren’t interested in all the Star Wars celebrations going on this May 4th, then AMC has got your covered. The network has decided to act like it’s October and air a mega-marathon of a bunch of Halloween movies, meaning you can spend all day in the company of Michael Myers.

The Halloween-athon is in aid of the network premiere of Shudder’s Creepshow tonight, with Halloween films airing all day in the lead-up to the show’s pilot episode as well as after it. The ordering is pretty bizarre though, as things start off with 2009’s Halloween II – that’s the sequel to Rob Zombie’s remake – at 11am EST.

Check out the full schedule for the day below:

11am – Halloween II (2009) 1.30pm – Halloween (2007) 4pm – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers 6pm – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers 8pm – Halloween (1978) 10pm – Creepshow episode 1 11:04pm – Creepshow episode 1 (replay) 12.08am – Halloween (1978) 2:08am – Halloween (2007) 4:38am – Creepshow episode 1 (replay)

So, you can catch both Zombie movies backwards, then 4 and 5 in the right order before the original – and still the best – is shown directly before Creepshow. The John Carpenter classic and Zombie’s redo are then replayed, in chronological order this time, in the early morning.

That’s a great selection of slasher mayhem for your enjoyment, but it’s obviously far from complete. 1981’s Halloween 2, the original sequel, is not part of the marathon for some reason, nor is 1998’s Halloween H20. 2001’s Halloween: Resurrection is absent, too, but no one’s going to complain about that. And the most recent entry in the saga, Blumhouse’s 2018 rebootquel, isn’t on the schedule, either.

It’s highly unusual for the Halloween franchise to get the spotlight on television any other time apart from the fall, so fans might want to take full advantage of this special (trick or) treat and tune in for as much of AMC’s marathon as they can.