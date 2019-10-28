AMC FearFest Kicks Off Halloween Week With Jason Voorhees And Michael Myers Marathons
We’re now in the final stretch of spooky season…
As households around the world prepare for Halloween with truckloads of candy and quick, final minute costume preparations, they do so with the knowledge that they can take a break from the festivities by turning on AMC FearFest. Every year, the television channel offers a 19-day festival that brings its fans a cavalcade of horror classics to devour.
And now that we’ve turned the corner onto the actual week of Halloween, the FearFest is really kicking it into high gear. For the next several days, you’ll get a happy slathering of two of your favorite slasher icons – Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers – with a Friday the 13th marathon on Monday, and a nonstop Halloween marathon through the holiday.
To make things easier, here’s the full schedule for the remainder of FearFest 2019:
Monday, October 28th (today)
- 11am – The New Blood
- 1pm – Jason Takes Manhattan
- 3pm – Jason Goes to Hell
- 5pm – Friday the 13th (2009)
- 7pm – Friday the 13th (1980)
- 9pm – Friday the 13th Part 2
- 11pm – Friday the 13th Part III
Tuesday, October 29th
- 1am – Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
- 3am – A New Beginning
- 9am – Halloween (1978)
- 11am – Halloween 4
- 1pm – Halloween 5
- 3pm – Halloween 6
- 5pm – Halloween (1978)
- 7pm – Halloween H20
- 9pm – Halloween (2007)
- 11:30pm – Halloween: Resurrection
Wednesday October 30th
- 1:30am – Halloween II (2009)
- 4am – Halloween 4
- 9am – Halloween 5
- 11am – Halloween 6
- 1pm – Halloween II (2009)
- 3:30pm – Halloween H20
- 5:30pm – Halloween (2007)
- 8pm – Halloween: Resurrection
- 10pm – Halloween (1978)
Thursday, October 31st – Halloween!
- 12am – Halloween H20
- 2am – Halloween 4
- 4am – Halloween 5
- 9am – Halloween (1978)
- 11am – Halloween 4
- 1pm – Halloween 5
- 3pm – Halloween 6
- 5pm – Halloween: Resurrection
- 7pm – Halloween (1978)
- 9pm – Halloween H20
- 11pm – Halloween II (2009)
- 1:30am – Halloween: Resurrection
- 3:30am – Halloween 4
How does that sound to you, horror fans? Personally, I can’t think of a bloodier, more entertaining way to celebrate the season than Jason Takes Manhattan!
So if any of this sounds like fun to you, be sure to hop on other to AMC FearFest before it all comes to a close this Friday.
