AMC Hosting A 27-Hour Star Wars Marathon This December

Do you like Star Wars? No, I mean, do you really, really like Star Wars? Because if you do, and if you’ve got a butt of steel and a high tolerance for bodily odors, then AMC has the event for you! To mark the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the chain is putting on an 11-movie marathon that begins on December 18th and ends roughly 27 hours later on December 20th, presumably just in time for a midnight screening of the new film.

This is going to be quite the undertaking, with the marathon encompassing the Prequel Trilogy, Original Trilogy, Sequel Trilogy, Rogue One and Solo. Those movies vary wildly in quality, so it’s going to be interesting to see whether AMC schedules them in chronological order (i.e. beginning with The Phantom Menace) or in order of release (beginning with A New Hope). If I had to choose I think I’d go chronological, if only to properly understand the full scope of the Skywalker saga.

Lucasfilm Drops More Than A Dozen BTS Star Wars Pics From The Last Jedi, Rogue One And Solo 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But whatever order they choose to screen them in, this is a marathon for only truly insane Star Wars fans, and even they’ll likely end up gibbering piles of sweaty flesh. I’ve often thought about what it would be like to attend one of these screenings, but I’m really looking forward to The Rise of Skywalker and it seems like the absolute worst time to watch it would be when I’m exceptionally sleep-deprived and after 10 other Star Wars movies. I mean, maybe you can catch a bit of sleep during Solo: A Star Wars Story and the prequels, but if you’re snoozing through the films, what’s the point in attending?

I guess a silver lining to all this is that there’s usually some kind of marathon-only collectable you can get. But is some cheap plastic tchotchke worth your sanity? We’ll leave that one up to you.