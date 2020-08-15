Watch: AMC Theatres Video Reveals New Safety And Cleaning Guidelines

Movie theater chains will be opening back up very soon and with that comes brand new safety measures.

In the next few weeks, AMC Theatres expects to reopen two-thirds of their locations across the country and in anticipation of that, they’ve now released a new video outlining the changes they’ve made to ensure the safety of their customers.

The highlights from the short clip include an emphasis on spacing, which means each showtime will not be sold out. The seats will also be cleaned after every screening and moviegoers will be required to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking concessions.

Here's a closer look at what to expect during your next visit to #AMCTheatres! The full AMC Safe & Clean plan: https://t.co/ajYqNYREu6 pic.twitter.com/cS3GBnloAx — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 14, 2020

Furthermore, the AMC Safe & Clean policies require customers to purchase their tickets through the app or online to determine their socially-distanced seats. After the movie starts, folks will then able to move to another seat for more comfort, as long as they remain distanced from others.

In addition to disinfecting the seats, employees will also wipe down door handles, touch screen devices and any other surface touched by customers. The concessions menu has been simplified, too, which is perhaps to speed up the checkout process, and AMC Theatres are also now using HEPA filter vacuums and upgrading air filters.

The company recently announced plans to open nearly 100 locations on August 20th to commemorate the 100th anniversary of AMC Entertainment, and will be offering 15-cent ticket prices for the celebration. After that, the chain will be bringing us screenings of some classic movies like Back to the Future, Black Panther, Ghostbusters, The Goonies and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. The slow roll out is also in anticipation of Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet, which is “tentatively” scheduled to hit theaters on September 3rd after releasing in some international markets the week before.

Obviously, cinephiles are eager to go back to the movies. But while AMC Theatres and other chains appear to be taking the proper precautions, folks should still remain cautious about entering a public space for any extended period of time.