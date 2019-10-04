AMC Has Now Warned Its Patrons Not To Bring Kids To See Joker

Todd Phillips’ Joker has become quite the source of debate. Following its celebrated screenings at the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals (our review), critics, along with the victims of the 2012 Aurora shooting, have claimed that its excessive violence is particularly disgusting in the wake of far-too-common mass murders.

With that said, as a movie theater employee, I know that some cinemas were nervous about the film prior to its release, upping their security and cracking down on their bag policies. But there’s another disclaimer they’ve been consistently issuing onto their customers:

Yes, it appears that despite the highly-publicized scorning of the superhero genre by its cast and crew, theater chains around the country have had to remind people that Joker isn’t the joke-filled display of heroics they may be used to from the MCU.

Earlier this week, Alamo Drafthouse released an official statement regarding the movie’s “rough…brutal…[and] bad vibes.” Now, one customer has posted a picture (via Twitter) from his local AMC that contains a similar message:

“This is not your typical comic book film and is only intended for mature audiences. MPAA: Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.

You can check it out for yourself down below:

AMC Warns Kids That Joker Is Not Your Typical Comic Book Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While the Clown Prince of Crime has appeared in several kid-friendly environments over the years – such as the Lego Batman video games and film, or the comparatively dark Batman: The Animated Series – parents should have a good-enough understanding that this movie isn’t for children.

The simple fact is that much like Deadpool a few years ago, Joker isn’t targeted at young adults, a demographic the genre typically relies on. This is a grainy, incendiary production, intended to allude to some of the great Scorsese films of the past, as well as relay a serious spell of political commentary. But just as I was for Deadpool, I’ll be ready for angry parents to swarm the box office for their refunds.