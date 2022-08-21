Amorous film fans get hot under the collar for the horniest PG-13 movies ever made

Everyone loves a bit of cinematic titillation every now and again, but for the most part leaving audiences hot under the collar has tended to reside firmly within the realm of the R-rated movie.

However, Redditors have been sharing plenty of examples that offer a completely different perspective, by offering their suggestions as to what qualifies as the horniest PG-13 film of all-time. Needless to say, you may not agree with every single candidate put forth, but kicking things off with Martin Campbell’s electric The Mask of Zorro, complete with smoldering chemistry between leads Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, certainly isn’t a bad way to start.

Obviously, it only takes a hot and sweaty second for Who Framed Roger Rabbit to come up, with an entire generation still struggling to overcome their infatuation with the sultry Jessica Rabbit. As you’d expect from the most shagadelic secret agent on the planet who couldn’t stop himself from asking people if he made them horny, the Austin Powers franchise also keeps the British end up thanks to a string of raucous innuendos that solidified Mike Myers’ comic creation as a touchstone of pop culture.

Thanks almost entirely to the fizzing rapport between Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, not to mention the infatuation people still hold for it almost a quarter of a century later, Stephen Sommers’ beloved adventure The Mummy is also right in the mix, despite hardly providing much in the way of actual sexy moments that aren’t derived almost entirely from the immaculately attractive cast.

Time to clutch those pearls and fan yourself down; even PG-13 family fare isn’t save from being bonked with the horny stick.