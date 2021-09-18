Amy Adams Says Enchanted Sequel Has A Lot More Singing And Dancing

For a long time, it looked as though a sequel to Enchanted would never happen. The Disney musical was a runaway success from both a critical and commercial perspective, hauling in $340 million at the box office and winding up with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%, as well as an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song, but the second installment remained mired in development hell for over a decade.

To give you an indication of how long it’s taken for Disenchanted to come together, the project was first announced in February 2010, but production didn’t wrap until July of this year. There’s no word on when we can expect to see the finished product, but the movie was confirmed for an exclusive Disney Plus release at 2020’s Investor Day.

In a new interview with The Tonight Show, star Amy Adams teased what’s in store when Disenchanted finally comes to our screens, and it sounds as though fans will be getting exactly what they want.

“We filmed it in Ireland. Everyone is back. We also have great additions to the cast. We have Maya Rudolph. She plays the baddie, so we get to have a lot of fun together. There’s a lot more singing and a lot more dancing which was humbling. The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I’m not in my 20s. It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I’m in my 20s when I’m dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the same’.”

Adams is one of the finest actresses of her generation, with six Academy Award nominations and two Golden Globe wins to her name, but it was arguably Enchanted that pushed her into the mainstream after her initial breakout performance in 2005’s Junebug. Disenchanted has the potential to draw in longtime fans of the original and an entirely new generation of younger viewers, so it’s guaranteed to be a massive hit for Disney Plus when it arrives in 2022.