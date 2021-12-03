An absolutely dire family comedy bounces to Netflix success

On any given day, the Netflix most-watched list will feature a smattering of family comedies, with households all over the world regularly gathering together to sit in front of their televisions to enjoy some lightweight and inoffensive entertainment suitable for all ages.

One of the unfortunate byproducts is that some of the titles in question are completely terrible, leading to many parents finding themselves tinged with regret from the second they push play. While we haven’t done any scientific research into the matter, that has to be the reason why the risible Kangaroo Jack is currently one of the 25 most-watched films on Netflix, as per FlixPatrol.

Brooklyn locals and good buddies played by Jerry O’Connell and Anthony Anderson head to Australia to deliver money for an organized crime outfit, which they’ve decided to keep in a jacket pocket for some reason. When said said coat is placed on the titular marsupial for a photo opportunity and it hops off with the cash, they’re forced to chase the rogue kangaroo through the Outback.

An 8% Rotten Tomatoes score, dual Razzie nominations for Worst Supporting Actor and Stinkers Bad Movie Awards nods for Most Painfully Unfunny Comedy, Least “Special” Special Effects and Most Annoying Non-Human Character tell you all that you need to know about Kangaroo Jack, which makes the 2003 effort’s success on Netflix even more inexplicable.