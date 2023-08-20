An absurd suggestion for the dark and gritty reboot of a generational favorite justifiably treated like the joke it surely has to be

Hopefully, the ship has well and truly sailed on dark and gritty reboots, with the industry’s obsession on name-dropping Batman Begins as the inspiration behind almost every re-imagining to come along in the next decade and a half resulting in significantly more misses than hits.

Live-action remakes continue to be all the rage as Disney cannibalizies its own back catalogue with reckless abandon, and it isn’t just the Mouse House that’s been keen to add an extra dimension to a slew of recognizable animated properties. Combining the two does happen occasionally, but one suggestion spewed forth on the forums of Reddit has thankfully been shot down in flames, with nobody able to figure out if it’s supposed to be a serious candidate or not.

As both a live-action remake of a generational animated favorite and a big budget Disney blockbuster, 1999’s Inspector Gadget already weaponized both trends before they were cool over two decades ago, but the unintentionally creepy end result was hardly held up as a bastion of cinematic excellence.

Nonetheless, the curious claims that “dark gritty crime thriller based on the origins of Inspector Gadget and Dr. Claw” would be something worth investing in is bizarre to say the least, never mind the fact a comment stating “please tell me this is a bait post for the love of all that’s holy” hits the nail right on the head.

The last thing the world needs is another live-action Inspector Gadget, but a crime thriller origin story, too? Get the f*ck outta here.