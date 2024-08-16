An abysmal 2024 faceplant with an all-star cast is still in streaming’s top 10, so it’s time for a certain streamer’s intervention

Six months ago, Argylle released to cinemas for some reason. It has since garnered a reputation as one of those films that was obviously a lot of fun to make, but a bit of a chore to sit through, hence why it didn’t even make back half of its $200 million budget; too many people decided they didn’t want to sit through it.

Indeed, the spy comedy spent too much time trying to be in on its own jokes, and not enough time trying to develop a coherent comedic identity, ditto any sort of plot. It’s an exhausting affair all around, but that hasn’t stopped it from occupying a certain Top 10 worldwide film ranking ever since it appeared on streaming not long after its theatrical bow.

That ranking, however, happens to be the Apple TV Plus Top 10, which, according to FlixPatrol, currently houses Argylle in the number seven spot on its worldwide rankings. But here’s a little tidbit you may not be aware of; the FlixPatrol rankings only counts films that can be readily streamed just with a subscription to the service, and the only films available on Apple TV Plus without the need to rent or buy, are its original films.

In other words, it’s no wonder that Argylle has been in the Top 10 as long as it has; there’s no legitimate competition going on over at Apple TV Plus. It’s probably also no coincidence that Apple TV Plus hangs far below its competitors in terms of subscribers.

Per FlixPatrol yet again, Apple TV Plus has an estimated 25 million subscribers (less than Canal Plus, Eros Now, and ALTBalaji, and if you’ve never heard of those, that’s the point). Disney Plus, meanwhile, quite violently eclipses those numbers with 153.8 million subscribers, which is in turn dwarfed by Prime Video’s 230 million and Netflix’s 277.65 million.

Moral of the story? Stock those shelves with studio deals, Apple TV Plus; no one wants to watch Argylle over and over again, trust us.

