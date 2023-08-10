An abysmal addition to an overplayed genre that crowds hated even more than critics winds up stranded on streaming

Shark movies have never really gone out of fashion, but they do appear to be more relevant than they have been for a long time, when even terrible additions to the oeuvre like last year’s Maneater can suddenly end up as streaming success stories.

Unfortunately, none of the aquatic terrors currently riding a new wave of popularity are any good, with Jason Statham’s Meg 2: The Trench conquering the box office as the number one top-earning movie on the planet, while Shark Bait has somehow conspired to make its way onto the Top 10 list of Netflix’s most-watched features.

Image via Saban Films

Maneater fared even worse than those two, though, to the extent that audiences detested it even more than critics. A 17 percent approval rating from the latter is about par for the course when it comes to B-tier horrors that pit a band of disposable characters against a hungry shark with a thirst for blood, but a 14 percent user average is downright abominable when you consider that’s supposed to be the target audience.

And yet, because it’s hot shark summer apparently, Maneater has taken a huge bite out of the Rakuten rankings to end up as one of the platform’s top-viewed features this week, per FlixPatrol. You know how the story goes; people in a sun-kissed location end up stranded, before their numbers dwindle as they turn into chum in the water. That’s about it, but it’s evidently enough to convince subscribers to give it the ol’ college try in spite of a widespread panning.