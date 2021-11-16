An Acclaimed Mads Mikkelsen Action Comedy Is Getting A Remake

Mads Mikkelsen has become an international star after first making the jump to Hollywood in 2004’s historical actioner King Arthur, with his profile rising significantly when he starred as Le Chiffre opposite Daniel Craig’s James Bond in the critical and commercial smash hit Casino Royale.

Since then, the actor has become a regular presence on our screens, utilizing his natural charisma and penchant for sinister charm to great effect in a number of film and television titles including Clash of the Titans, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Hannibal, along with upcoming duo Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Indiana Jones 5.

However, two of his most recent credits from last year feature a pair of top-notch performances, and both hailed from his native Denmark. Dramedy Another Round was a hit on the awards season circuit, while absurdist action comedy Riders of Justice wound up with a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the latter is now getting an Americanized remake.

Free Guy director Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps outfit are handling the project, which will re-tell the story of a soldier who returns home to care for his teenage daughter after the tragic death of his wife, before suspicions of foul play set him off on a revenge mission with a group of ragtag associates along for the ride. The original is already fantastic, so the jury is out on whether we really need a U.S. Riders of Justice.