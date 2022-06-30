An acclaimed psychological thriller obsesses over its place on the streaming ranks

Isabelle Fuhrman might be preparing to make history in upcoming horror prequel First Kill, where she somehow reprises her role as the mini murderess Esther 13 years after the original, but the actress’ performance in acclaimed psychological thriller The Novice shows that she’s got a bright future ahead of her outside of the horror genre.

The striking feature-length debut of writer and director Lauren Hadaway may have flown largely under the radar upon its initial release in December of last year, but a Certified Fresh score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes has piqued the interest of streaming subscribers, based on how the intense tale of obsession has been performing.

via IFC Films

As per FlixPatrol, The Novice spent almost a week as the number one most-watched title on Freevee in the United Kingdom, and while it’s since slipped down to second spot, it still ranks as the platform’s fourth-top movie on a global scale. A taut, intense, and unrelentingly gripping story, Hadaway’s first full-length flick is definitely worthy of your time.

Furhrman’s college freshman Alex Dall joins the rowing team in an effort to make it to the top varsity boat, but it doesn’t take long for the audience to discover she’s willing to go to extraordinary and often unsettling lengths to make it, as her desire to be the best anchors an engrossing portrait of compulsion.

Throw in a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, some stunning cinematography, and an underlying sense of unease that permeates every frame, and The Novice isn’t an easy one to forget about.