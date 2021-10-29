An Acclaimed Stephen King Adaptation Is Leaving HBO Max On Halloween

Some people obviously like to watch scary movies on Halloween, but if you’re an HBO Max subscriber, one very popular movie will not be an option.

It, the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s famous novel, is leaving HBO Max on Halloween. And while that may seem odd, dozens of movies and shows typically move away from streaming platforms at the end of each month.

It stars Jaeden Lieberher and Bill Skarsgård, the latter of which portrays the evil, shapeshifting clown known as Pennywise. In the movie, like the miniseries that aired on network television in 1990, the younger brother of Bill Denbrough (Lieberher) goes missing after encountering Pennywise. Bill and his friends are forced to encounter their darkest fears by Pennywise, who preys on the children.

When It released in theaters, the movie experienced a great deal of success, garnering more than $700 million at the box office. The movie was also received well critically, with the movie holding a 86 percent Tomatometer rating and 84 percent Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. A sequel, It Chapter Two, was released in 2019 to less success.

If you want to get your fix of Pennywise on HBO Max, do so before Oct. 31.