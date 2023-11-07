An acclaimed ‘true story’ blown apart when its subject was accused of making the whole thing up sensationalizes a harrowing ordeal on Netflix

A hard-hitting, harrowing, and altogether distressing movie about the world of human trafficking needs to be handled delicately, something director and co-writer Megan Griffiths pulled off in 2012’s Eden, which won rave reviews from critics for its unflinching look at a serious subject.

Although certain names and events are changed, the story was inspired by Chong Kim, who claimed that she was kidnapped and sold into the world of sex slavery in the mid-1990s, with the true-life element adding yet another uncomfortable layer onto a narrative that doesn’t pull any of its punches.

Image via Phase Four Films

However, following a year-long investigation conducted by nonprofit anti-trafficking group Breaking Out, Kim was accused of making the entire thing up, noting it was purportedly concocted to defraud charitable organizations. The organization offered that it “found no truth to her story,” and while the allegations were inevitably denied with legal action threatened, Breaking Out continued doubling down on its belief by additionally revealing Kim’s previous charges of felony theft by swindle, with a trafficking victim on the receiving end of the scam.

Just like that, all of the goodwill towards Eden had been destroyed in an instant. The creative team were obviously unaware of the background given that it didn’t come to light until long after the film had been released, but it nonetheless added a sour footnote to all of the hard work they’d put into realizing the project, which is anchored by a fantastic performance from Jamie Chung in the lead.

The reality may have been distorted, but that hasn’t stopped Eden from emerging as a newfound hit on Netflix, with FlixPatrol naming it as one of the newest members of the streaming service’s most-watched chart.