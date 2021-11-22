An action blockbuster that’s so bad it’s good is rebounding on Netflix

Snake Eyes is set to go down in the history books as the biggest box office bomb of 2021, failing to recoup even $40 million of its estimated $80 million budget, never mind how much Paramount spent on promotion and marketing.

Having now gone zero-for-three on the big screen adventures of G.I. Joe, maybe it’s time for the studio to put the property back into cold storage for a while until the brain trust can come up with a worthwhile idea. In a surprising turn of events, though, Stephen Sommers’ opening salvo The Rise of Cobra has been rocketing up the Netflix most-watched list, having jumped almost 40 places on the rankings in the last 24 hours to set its sights on the Top 20, as per FlixPatrol.

Is The Rise of Cobra a good movie? Absolutely not. Honestly, it’s pretty terrible. However, if you leave the brain at your door and embrace it solely for unintentional comedy purposes, then there’s a ton of fun to be had. In essence, it’s basically a live-action remake of Team America: World Police without a shred of self-awareness or irony.

Channing Tatum rides a motorcycle through a cemetery in the rain while wearing sunglasses, there’s cybernetic fish for some reason, Joseph Gordon-Levitt dials the hamminess up to way past eleven, Brendan Fraser is there for a second, and it’s all very bizarre. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra was roundly panned by critics, but it’s starting to gain new appreciation as an accidental camp classic.