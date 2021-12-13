An action classic jumps almost 100 places on the Netflix most-watched list

Finding success on streaming is an unpredictable business at the best of times, with the ebbs and flows of what on-demand audiences have a hankering for changing on an almost daily basis.

For the most part, a movie will spend a few days working its way up the most-watched list before taking up residency in the Top 10, unless of course we’re talking something brand new and exclusive.

However, the ass-kicking tour de force that is John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has somehow rocketed up the charts by almost 100 places since yesterday as per FlixPatrol, with Keanu Reeves’ third outing as the sharp-suited and sharpshooting assassin having leapt from 98th position to sixth.

There’s no discernible reason why other than the fact it’s awesome, with the titular hitman traversing all across the globe in the same of vengeance, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake as he’s wont to do. John Wick is now widely lauded as one of the best franchises in the business, which places next summer’s Chapter 4 under even more pressure than any of its predecessors.

Based on what’s unfolded so far, we’ve got no doubt that director Chad Stahelski can deliver yet again, but subscribers have clearly been scratching their John Wick itch with Parabellum if the Netflix rankings are any indication.