An Action Movie With 0% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Taking Off On Streaming

You can barely turn around on any streaming service without bumping into a terrible action movie, such is the sheer volume of VOD efforts flooding the market on a regular basis. Fans are a lot more forgiving than critics, though, which is likely the reason why so many of them end up finding a spot on the most-watched lists of the various platforms available.

The latest case in point is Rogue Hostage, which boasts a handsome Rotten Tomatoes score of 0%, but can currently be found as one of the ten most popular films on Hulu, as per FlixPatrol. The presence of recognizable Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson might have something to do with that, although he doesn’t tend to deliver much top-quality work outside his comfort zone as part of Dominic Toretto’s family.

Jon Malkovich lends support to fill what can only be described as the Bruce Willis role, namely a chrome-domed veteran actor turning up to lend uninspired support in a by-the-numbers genre thriller. As you may have gleaned from the title, the plot does indeed revolve around a rogue hostage, with armed militants taking over the store of Tyrese’s stepfather.

Naturally, he puts the skills he learned as a marine to good use to save the prisoners, which include his daughter and a congressman, and there are absolutely no prizes for guessing how it all turns out in the end for Rogue Hostage.

