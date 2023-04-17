An action-packed blockbuster smash that’s had a sequel stuck in purgatory for 15 years dusts itself off on streaming

The enduring popularity of National Treasure was neatly summed up when the number one question on everyone’s lips when Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History was announced was a succinct “why?”.

Sure, you can bring back Harvey Keitel for a cameo and feature Justin Bartha as a background player to tie it to the two feature-length blockbusters, but it’s not an exaggeration to say that interest and enthusiasm for the property carrying on without Nicolas Cage was barely keeping its head above water.

As of yet, there’s no word on whether or not Edge of History has been renewed or is facing the axe after a single season, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed that National Treasure 3 still ends up happening. We’re closing in on 16 years since Book of Secrets ended on a cliffhanger, but new life was breathed into hopes and dreams everywhere when Cage and producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that the project is still being worked on.

National Treasure may not be one of the greatest escapist adventures you’ll ever see, but the two installments combining to earn more than $800 million at the box office and enduring as stone-cold everlasting favorites underlines that a threequel would be well worth not just the time and money, but the wait.

With that in mind, the opener has been riding a renewed wave of momentum on streaming, with FlixPatrol outing Cage’s legendary dalliance with the Declaration of Independence as one of the most-watched movies on iTunes as we speak.