An action-packed comedy hit that deserves a sequel wins big on the streaming ranks

Comedy sequels are notoriously difficult to get right, and history has been littered with countless follow-ups that tried and failed to replicate the magic of the original, but that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t be averse to the idea of seeing at least one more Game Night.

Directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein could end up plenty busy with another franchise should their blockbuster fantasy Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves win big at the box office next year, but that doesn’t mean we can completely rule out the notion of seeing another star-studded bout of shenanigans to pick up from where the credits of 2018’s opener left off.

After all, Game Night brought in an impressive $117 million from theaters on a $37 million budget, while a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 85 percent makes it one of the best-reviewed studio comedies to come out of Hollywood in the last few years. There were talks of another installment around the time of the movie’s initial release, but the trail has gone disappointingly cold in the years since.

Fortunately, streaming subscribers have opted to return to Game Night in their numbers this weekend, with FlixPatrol revealing the winning blend of action, intrigue, mystery, and slapstick to be one of the most-watched titles on Prime Video. The cast may be stacked top-to-bottom with impeccable talent, but anyone who says Jesse Plemons’ performance as eccentric neighbor and exiled participant Gary Kingsbury wasn’t a thing of beauty and the undisputed standout turn is only lying to themselves.