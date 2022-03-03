An action thriller with horrendous reviews roars into life on Netflix

Ethan Hawke might be a four-time Academy Award nominee with a litany of acclaimed performances under his belt dating back three decades, but he’s also developed a penchant for starring in genre films that don’t fare too well with critics at all.

The Purge may have been a success, Daybreakers became a lo-fi cult classic, and Sinister ended up being named as the scariest movie ever made, but reviews for all three were far from being unanimously positive. Everyone agreed on 2013’s Getaway, though, with the consensus rightly in agreement that the action thriller was unequivocally terrible.

After his wife is kidnapped by Jon Voight’s villain, Hawke’s former racing driver hijacks a high-end muscle car to embark on a rescue mission, with Selena Gomez’s tech support along for the ride. Not only did Getaway bomb hard at the box office by recouping less than $12 million of the $18 million budget, but it was panned into oblivion.

With 145 reviews in the bag, Getaway could only muster an embarrassing 3% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences at least deeming it ten times better than that, even if a 35% user rating is still poor.

As per FlixPatrol, Courtney Solomon’s chase film has been shifting through the gears on Netflix to crack the platform’s most-watched list, although we honestly can’t justify a reason as to why.