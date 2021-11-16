An All-Time Classic Is Being Remade With A Truly Bizarre Cast

You may not have heard of it, but you’ll have definitely seen at least one movie inspired by The Most Dangerous Game, Irving Pichel and Ernest B. Schoedsack 1932 hybrid of horror and thriller that’s left fingerprints on everything from John McTiernan’s Predator to David Fincher’s Zodiac.

The plot follows a legendary hunter who finds himself shipwrecked on a mysterious island, where he’s welcomed in by the reclusive Count Zaroff. However, it turns out that the eccentric figure has nefarious plans in mind, pitting the hunter against a brother and sister who also survived the shipwreck in a cat and mouse chase that sees them being hunted for sport.

Proving that nothing is sacred anymore, The Most Dangerous Game has a remake on the way, and it’s gathered one of the most bizarre ensembles you’re ever likely to see tackle a fresh spin on an all-time great. As per Deadline, two-time Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern, The Breakfast Club‘s Judd Nelson, Starship Troopers‘ Casper Van Dien and Platoon‘s Tom Berenger are joined by Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello, who you may or may not recognize from MTV’s The Challenge.

No offense to any of them, but we’re hardly expecting great things from The Most Dangerous Game 2.0, which will be quietly shuffled onto VOD at some stage next year.