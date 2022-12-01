An almost hilariously ill-informed take on ‘Iron Man 3’ gets burned to the ground by Marvel veterans

If you’ve been anywhere near an internet connection for the last 15 years, then you’ll know that there are a difference between those who enjoy the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and dyed in the wool Marvel fans. The latter have been out in force after one of the most accidentally stupid takes on Iron Man 3 you’ll ever hope to see went viral on Twitter, as you can see below.

This kid in Iron Man 3 should’ve been replaced by Riri Williams.



Imagine this being a young girl who helps out Tony Stark and by the end of it she’s inspired to be just like him. Then we don’t see her until she’s grown up and attending M.I.T. in Wakanda Forever. pic.twitter.com/nwcGgcmFAB — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) December 1, 2022

Sure, Kevin Feige’s all-conquering franchise is all about the long-term plan when it comes to dropping breadcrumbs, sowing seeds, and planning years in advance, but there is one canyon-sized hole in the logic put forth that MCU veterans instantly began tearing to shreds, especially when the person who posted the initial tweet is one of those social media-savvy folks that lives and breathes pop culture.

Iron Man 3 came out in 2013, Riri Williams didn’t make her comic debut until 2016. Pls do the math Supes😭 https://t.co/ka2R9kHzay — Z (@TheeDCstan) December 1, 2022

Comic book movie content creator doesn’t know anything about comics.



Like yeah, in hindsight it’s a kind of a cool idea…only if you ignore the fact Riri didn’t exist when Iron Man 3 was being made https://t.co/HycdtVDmLt — Film Odyssey (@FilmOdysseyMCU) December 1, 2022

Iron Man 3 came out in 2013.



Riri Williams didn’t even exist in the comics at that time. Her comic debut was in 2016. https://t.co/XI4qZcCyew — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) December 1, 2022

Does he know riri was made after iron man 3 https://t.co/29sERyITHN — bruhman (@Bruhmanmeme) December 1, 2022

Riri Williams was created in 2016. Iron Man 3 was released in 2013. https://t.co/lsKeeQnjuO — Lunwi (@Lunwi88) December 1, 2022

Riri Williams did not exist until 2016…



Iron Man 3 came out in 2013. explain to us how that’s supposed to work 💀 https://t.co/PrIEujwcT8 — Craig (@CS11__) December 1, 2022

Ty Simpkins’ Harley Keener played a huge part in Iron Man 3, and then mysteriously vanished into thin air for the better part of a decade before showing up at Tony Stark’s funeral in Avengers: Endgame, with the passage of time leaving many audiences to wonder who the hell this dude was that got an invite to what might be the single most star-studded scene in the history of cinema.

As pointed out, there’s no way Marvel could have brought in Riri Williams to sit under the Tony Stark learning tree because the character simply didn’t exist yet, with the future Ironheart’s comic book debut not coming until 2016 – three years after Shane Black’s threequel rounded out Robert Downey Jr.’s solo trilogy.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but suggesting Marvel build a time machine to connect Iron Man 3 to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a step too far, even for Feige and his team.