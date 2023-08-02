An almost universally-adored true-life tale geared towards cinema’s most quietly powerful demographic descends on the Netflix Top 10

The majority of Hollywood movies eying lucrative runs at the box office tend to be created with “four-quadrant” appeal in mind, a bizarre term considering that in layman’s terms it basically means “everyone.” However, there’s one demographic above all others that might just be the most quietly powerful around, with this year’s Jesus Revolution serving as another reminder.

On the surface, an unassuming $15 million drama inspired by the true story of how hippie counterculture ushered in a wave of spirituality among the disenfranchise youth of America in the 1970s hardly sounds like a game-changer, but it still managed to recoup its budget almost four times over from theaters.

Image via Lionsgate

Again, hardly blockbuster-sized, but when you realize that the film’s 55 percent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating from critics is blown out of the water by a mammoth 99 percent user score from upwards of 5000 votes, the picture begins to get a little clearer. That’s right; it’s the faith-based crowd at it again, with the unstoppable success of Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ and most recently Sound of Freedom underlining that Christian dramas are smash hits waiting to be unleashed.

Furthering that point, Jesus Revolution has gone and transplanted that success to streaming in an instant, with co-directors Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle’s feature having pitched up as one of the Top 10 most-watched movies among Netflix subscribers in the United States, per FlixPatrol.

Any story aimed specifically towards the people in question always yields results, and that’s been shown on screens both big and small in the case of Jesus Revolution.