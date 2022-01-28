An Amber Heard movie that ended in 4 lawsuits and a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score finally succeeds on streaming

As you may have noticed, Amber Heard is a rather polarizing figure among the general public, thanks to her long-running and bitter legal battles opposite ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In front of the camera, the actress has been maintaining a relatively low profile, with forgotten drama Gully and CBS’ Stephen King adaptation The Stand the only projects she’s shot on either side of comic book blockbuster Aquaman and upcoming sequel The Lost Kingdom. However, the curious case of London Fields is definitely something worth mentioning.

Shooting on the mystery thriller originally wrapped in 2013, but the movie wouldn’t arrive until October 2018, where it promptly sank without a trace after earning less than $500,000 at the box office, while also suffering the ignominy of netting a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score.

In between those two points, director Matthew Cullen sued the producers for fraud, after they allegedly refused to pay him and denied him final cut. He was then countersued for going $2 million over the agreed budget and beyond the intended shooting schedule, on top of violating his contract by helming a music video for Katy Perry when he was supposed to be in post-production.

Heard was also sued to the tune of $10 million for breaching the terms of her deal, before she too launched a claim of her own alleging a nudity clause had been violated, although the matter was ultimately settled out of court. It’s an absolutely awful film by all accounts, but as per FlixPatrol, London Fields has appeared on the iTunes global most-watched list, which is surely out of morbid curiosity more than anything else.