An ambitious standalone MCU movie is probably impossible, but it’s getting fans excited nonetheless

Marvel fans are captivated by an elusive concept for a distinct kind of Hulk movie.

An inspired fan ignited the discussion in the r/MarvelStudios subreddit with their suggestion of a plot about the government hiring Dr. Bruce Banner, Ph.D., to investigate a wild and dangerous subject in the Canadian wilderness, who turns out to be Logan Howlett, a.k.a. Wolverine.

Fans were delighted by OP’s idea of Dr. Banner using his Hulk mutation to overcome Wolverine. Moreover, they were intrigued by the possibility of the two superheroes bonding over their grief and anger.

However, one fan pointed out the legal obstacles to an on-screen pairing of Hulk and Wolverine. They also couldn’t see the logic of Dr. Banner being hired by the government as an investigator when he is a theoretical physicist.

Another fan found a way to tweak OP’s idea and suggested that Dr. Banner might unintentionally get involved with the investigation instead.

According to another fan, the legal hurdles will dissipate later this year when the licensing rights to Hulk expire.

One fan thought it made sense that the government would hire Dr. Banner to capture Logan because of their similarities and Hulk’s brute strength.

The discussion soon turned to how different versions of the Hilk could fit into OPs scheme, with one version for Smart Hulk and another for what the fan dioplomatically referred to as Not-Smart-Hulk.

Another fan agreed that Smart Hulk was probably be the man for the job.

OP’s idea harkens back to the limited comic book series Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk, published from 2005 to 2009. The story is the brainchild of Damon Lindelof, who also wrote Lost (2004-2010) and Watchmen (2019). In Lindelof’s version of events, Nick Fury hires Wolverine as a bounty hunter to bring in Hulk.