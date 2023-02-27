An anxiety-inducing survival thriller braves the harsh wilderness of the streaming Top 10

The movie business can create all of the monsters, devils, demons, spirits, apparitions, and creatures that it wants, but the scariest thing on the planet in the world of fiction or otherwise without a shadow of a doubt is nature. Cold, cruel, unforgiving, and harsh, 2019’s underrated gem Outback has the potential to put you off even going outside for a long time.

Director Mike Green manages to do an awful lot with very little, especially when the majority of the screentime focuses almost exclusively on only Lauren Lofberg’s Lisa and Taylor Wiese’s Wade. The pair decide to try and rekindle their romance by taking a trip into the remotest reaches of the titular Australian area, but it doesn’t take long for things to go south.

via Lionsgate

Their GPS is down and their car is useless, forcing them to embark on a perilous journey on foot. Trapped with nowhere to go in an expanse of land that’s claimed innumerable lives over the years, the terrified duo set up camp for the night without food, water, or a means to protect themselves, all while the native wildlife begins to catch a scent on the winds.

Almost unbearably intense and nerve-shreddingly atmospheric, the prospect of being in the shoes of the main characters is enough to cause heart palpitations. Bravely, though, Outback has survived the harsh wilderness of the streaming circuit to make a major splash on one of the most notable platforms.

Per FlixPatrol, the unsung exercise in making your palms sweatier than they’ve been in a while has been making a surge up the Prime Video charts, where it’s even bolted onto the Top 10 in the United Kingdom.